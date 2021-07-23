MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Organizers of this weekend’s Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival say the show will go on, despite a giant video screen collapse.

The giant screen toppled over onto one of the festival’s stages at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday afternoon, but it is expected to be repaired before doors open later Friday.

However, aerial video shot Friday morning shows the screen still in major disrepair.

Concert officials said the screen fell over after it was not secured during load in and construction.

Luckily, nobody was hurt.

The music fest was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic so this marks the first Rolling Loud in the festival’s hometown of Miami since 2019.

This weekend’s headliners are A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone. In addition, there are reports that Kanye West will perform on Sunday.

Rolling Loud started out as a one-day festival in Miami in 2015. Since then it has evolved, with massive festivals in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, and the Bay Area. It has also staged international events in Europe and Australia.

For those who live in the area, starting at 10:30 p.m. on July 23 through July 25, the following roads will be closed:

NW 27th Ave. and NW 191St. North Bound

Exit 2x Ramp South Bound Off Turnpike

Exit 2x Ramp North Bound Off Turnpike

NW 4th CT./NW199th St.

Seek alternative routes to avoid delays.