MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s another summer scorcher in South Florida with highs climbing to the low 90s Friday afternoon and it will feel like the triple-digits.

With the heating of the day and plenty of moisture around, storms will develop with the potential for gusty downpours Friday afternoon and evening.

Heading into the weekend, the rain chance remains high due to deep tropical moisture south of a disturbance located off the southeast coast.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this trough of low pressure with a low potential of cyclone development this weekend or early next week. Regardless of development, computer models indicate the moisture associated with this system will be over South Florida this weekend and will lead to scattered to numerous storms at times.

Saturday and Sunday, there will be periods of heavy rain that may lead to localized flooding. There is the potential for 2 to 5 inches of rain through the weekend. Some areas may see isolated higher amounts.

The National Weather Service says a Flood Watch may be issued due to the high threat of flooding. Lightning and gusty winds will be possible too.

Highs will be in the upper 80s due to more clouds and rain around.

Early next week, the weather will depend on what happens with the low pressure system. Some models forecast the moisture will linger and keep South Florida unsettled through Monday with the potential for more storms.