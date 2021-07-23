MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It appears South Floridians may be heeding a U.S. Department of Homeland Security warning regarding a planned flotilla to Cuba on Friday morning.

As of 8:00 a.m., only six boats arrived behind Bayside in downtown Miami, near the Hard Rock Café, to take part in a so-called Freedom Flotilla. They departed toward Key West, about a half hour later than originally planned.

Several U.S. Coast Guard boats were there to keep an eye on the flotilla.

“It is illegal for boaters to depart with the intent to travel to Cuba for any purpose without a permit,” according to an advisory issued by Homeland Security.

The small flotilla is heading to Key West where they will undergo safety checks. From there, organizers said, they are planning to depart for Cuba at 3:00 p.m. Their destination is 15 nautical miles from Havana.

They are planning to go to international waters near the island, but not cross into Cuban waters, to let island residents know they have supporters in South Florida.

“The purpose is to stay on the border, not trespassing, stay in international water and just let the Cuban people know we’re also fighting for their freedom, so once and for all they can be a free country,” said Jorge Lopez, who plans to make the trip.

Despite originally saying they would only go if they had 100 boats participating, the half dozen boats headed south on Friday morning, several days later than planned.

The plan is to set off flares, fireworks, and Chinese lanterns at sunset and then make the return trip to Key West.

DHS said in the advisory that any boater intending to enter Cuban territorial waters must get permission from the U.S. Coast Guard. Violators risk facing fines of $25,000 a day and 10 years in prison, the advisory said.

People who bring foreign nationals into the U.S. illegally risk facing fines of up to $250,000 a day and five years in prison, the department said.

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets Sunday, July 11th, to protest limited access to COVID-19 vaccines and basic goods. The country is going through its worst economic crisis in decades.

The protests in the island nation have sparked an outpouring of support in Florida, which is home to the nation’s largest community of Cuban exiles.

