MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc signed a one-year contract Friday with the Miami Dolphins, who added depth to their secondary with the status of All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard in question.
Howard was a no-show at mandatory minicamp, wants to renegotiate the contract he reworked two years ago, and might hold out when training camp starts next week.
LeBlanc, a five-year veteran with 16 career starts, played mostly as a reserve the past two seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles. He has also played for Detroit and Chicago.
Linebacker Shaquem Griffin also signed a one-year deal. He excelled on special teams the past three seasons for Seattle.
Griffin, who lost his left hand as a child, became an inspiration for many when he made the Seahawks' roster after being drafted in the fifth round in 2018.
