MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As COVID cases continue to spike in South Florida, physicians are urging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

“This is an unnecessary surge. If you take the vaccine we can prevent this. We can prevent death,” said Broward Health’s head of the ICU, Dr. Sunil Kumar.

On Friday, CBS 4 spoke to COVID Patient Harland McPhun. He’s been hospitalized for 8 days and was not vaccinated.

“My family is concerned. I’m working to get better. My breathing is labored,” said McPhun.

McPhun is hoping he doesn’t have a relapse. He was nearly put on a ventilator.

“If I can recommend to anyone it’s to get vaccinated. I was skeptical,” he said.

He is not alone.

Dr. Kumar said every one of his COVID patients was never vaccinated.

“We’ve had children die. Several patients say give me the vaccine and I say it’s too late.”

McPhun has called his family urging them to get vaccinated.

“You wonder what you could have done different. I hope things pan out,” he said.