MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a quiet stretch in the Tropics due to dry Saharan air over much of the Atlantic and normal or cooler than normal sea surface temperatures, the National Hurricane Center is now monitoring a broad trough of low pressure draped over Georgia.
This disturbance is expected to move off the Southeast U.S. coastline by Friday. But this is not your usual tropical system since it is forecast to move from land to sea.
Once it moves offshore and into the warm waters of the Western Atlantic, environmental conditions may become a little more favorable for some gradual development over the weekend and into early next week.
Computer models are forecasting it will likely meander off the coast of North and South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 10% chance of development over the next 2 days and a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days.
The CBS4 Weather team will be monitoring this area closely over the next few days.
