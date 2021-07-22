MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Biden administration announced Thursday the appointment of a special envoy to Haiti to help bring stability after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
The state department appointed Daniel Foote, a career diplomat.
Foote will engage with Haitian and international partners to promote stability and peace in the Caribbean nation, as well as encourage free and fair elections.
On Thursday night, a memorial service held for President Moise at the Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church.
The ceremony honoring the president comes ahead of him being laid to rest Friday in his hometown of Cap-Haitien.
Moise leaves beind his wife, who was wounded in the attack against her husband, and three children.