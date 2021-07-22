MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and muggy start to Thursday with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Highs climb to around 90 in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.READ MORE: Tracking The Tropics: Quiet Now But Watching An Area Near Florida
Scattered storms will develop around midday and last into the evening, they will push inland due to a Southeast breeze today.READ MORE: Miami Police Need Help Finding Missing Man Delmar Wall
Thursday night will be warm and humid with lows in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Friday the rain chance increases again due to another surge of moisture. Highs will remain hot in the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits.MORE NEWS: Homeland Security Warns South Florida Boaters Planning To Take Part In Flotilla To Cuba
This weekend scattered to numerous storms will develop on Saturday and Sunday with abundant moisture in place. Some storms may produce heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.