MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is calling for more action as the Biden administration imposes new sanctions targeting the Cuban regime.

“There’s a variety of other things can be done to keep the pressure on, I don’t believe anyone yet believes this is a priority of the president’s administration,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “The Cuban people are defending themselves with rocks and sticks against guns and clubs, so I’ve even called for things as dramatic as not taking off the table the possibility of some level of military intervention.”

The sanctions target not only the Cuban Minister of Defense, Alvaro Lopez Miera, but also a government special forces unit known as the Boinas Negras or “black berets.”

City of Miami commissioner Manolo Reyes is backing the mayor and says the sanctions will not be taken seriously.

“How can you believe that by just naming those people that they are going to restrain themselves and stop the repression, that’s not the way they are going to do it,” said Reyes.

On Thursday, Miami commissioners unanimously passed a resolution urging President Biden to take

any and all actions necessary to help the Cuban people in their call for freedom.

“The commissioners here don’t agree on a lot but in this we are united,” said Commissioner Ken Russell.

The resolution is also urging medical equipment to fight the latest surge of COVID-19 in Cuba.

“We’ve also been calling for internet access, we’ve been calling for President Biden to rally the international community to get those involved, and we’ve been talking about humanitarian interventions,” said Suarez.