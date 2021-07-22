MIAMI (CBSMiami) – University of Miami Hurricanes safety Avantae Williams was arrested after he reportedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend who is pregnant with their child.

Williams and the woman have been living together at a residence on Hammocks Boulevard for the last for months.

The two reportedly got into a fight Wednesday afternoon over him seeing another woman.

As the argument escalated, he told her “When I return from practice you need to be gone,” according to the arrest affidavit.

When Williams returned, she was in their bedroom packing her things.

Angry that she was still there, Williams grabbed her by the hair, threw her onto the bed, and screamed “Get the (expletive) out,” according to the report.

He then reportedly grabbed her again and threw her to the ground.

Williams then grabbed her by the hair, picked her up, and threw her to the ground outside the residence, causing the woman to hit her head, according to the report.

The woman then went to a neighbor and called 911.

Williams was arrested and has been charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.