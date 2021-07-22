TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Though she was vaccinated, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I received a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year and today tested positive for the virus," Moody said in a message posted on Twitter. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health. As I continue to self-quarantine, I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health."
Moody’s diagnosis came just days after she flew with Gov. Ron DeSantis to the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, for a news conference with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
Moody's announcement came two days after U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., also said he had tested positive for COVID-19. Like Moody, Buchanan had been vaccinated.
Florida has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks as the delta variant of the coronavirus has spread through the state.
On Monday, DeSantis said the rise is mainly seasonal in nature and that vaccines cannot be forced on anyone.
