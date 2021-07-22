MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Coral Springs is ordering a condo evacuated due to failure to complete its 40-year recertification, which was due in 2016.
Chopper 4 flew over the Villa Bianca Condominium, off Woodside Drive.
Images were provided to CBS4 by a special magistrate showing the condition of the condo.
Residents have been given until August 5th to vacate the building.
The city says it is working with a charity to provide temporary housing help for condo residents.