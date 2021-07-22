WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Condo, Coral Springs, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Coral Springs is ordering a condo evacuated due to failure to complete its 40-year recertification, which was due in 2016.

Chopper 4 flew over the Villa Bianca Condominium, off Woodside Drive.

READ MORE: Vickie Cartwright Named Interim Broward School Superintendent To Replace Robert Runcie

Images were provided to CBS4 by a special magistrate showing the condition of the condo.

READ MORE: ICU Nurse: 'A Lot Of These Patients Don't Make It;' Video Looks Inside COVID Ward At Jackson Memorial Hospital

Residents have been given until August 5th to vacate the building.

MORE NEWS: 'Other Things Can Be Done': Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Says Biden's New Sanctions Targeting Cuban Regime Aren't Enough

The city says it is working with a charity to provide temporary housing help for condo residents.

CBSMiami.com Team