Gov. DeSantis Vows To Fight School Mask Mandates
Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down Thursday on his opposition to mask mandates for public-school students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden Administration Announces Sanctions On Cuban Defense Minister, 'Black Berets' Special Forces Unit For Human Rights Abuses
The Biden administration is imposing new sanctions targeting elements of the Cuban regime responsible for human rights violations during recent protests on the Communist island.
PIX: Blue Origin's Manned Launch Of New Shepard Rocket
Pictures Of Those Recovered, Unaccounted For In Surfside Condo Collapse
If a loved one is still unaccounted for, email us at cbsmiami@cbs.com and their photo will be added.
Miami Hurricanes Safety Avantae Williams Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Battery
University of Miami Hurricanes safety Avantae Williams was arrested after he reportedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend who is pregnant with their child.
Olympics 2021: USWNT Vs. New Zealand 5 Things To Know
After a stunning loss in their opener, the USWNT look to rebound against New Zealand in their second group match. Here's what you should know.
Inter Miami CF Falls 5-0 To New England Revolution At Home
Inter Miami CF fans did not have a reason to cheer after falling 5-0 to the New England Revolution at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday night.
PIX: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Celebrate Super Bowl 55 Win
Large Crowd Expected As Rolling Loud Music Fest Kicks Off At Hard Rock Stadium
South Florida's annual and massive hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud is back this weekend and packed with three days of stellar lineups, including A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone. In addition, there are reports that Kanye West will perform on Sunday.
John Mayer Bringing 2022 SoB Rock Tour To South Florida
John Mayer is coming to South Florida next year.
Taste Of The Town: Mediterranean Cuisine Is Over The Moon At Strawberry Moon In Miami Beach
CBS4's Lisa Petrillo gets a taste of Mediterranean cuisine that is out of this world at David Grutman's Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel In Miami Beach.
Disney World Offering New Florida Resident 'Summer Fun Ticket' Deal
If you’re planning a trip to Disney World this summer, it may cost you a little less than planned with the launch of a new ticket offer just for Florida residents.
Miami Spa Month Is Back So Pamper Yourself At A Discount
ReReady, set, relax! Miami Spa Month is on. The program, now in its 14th year, is put on by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and allows people to pamper and splurge with treatments up to 50% off, at more than 30 Miami spas.
'I'm Just Trying To Work Hard And Keep Growing': Country Artist Kane Brown Returns To Live Music, Coming To Miami
Country artist Kane Brown is hitting the road once again and coming to Miami, after live music disappeared during the pandemic and he’s grateful for the opportunity.
Florida Lottery Guy Harvey Scratch-Off’s Secret Word Of The Day
CBS4 is home to the Florida Lottery and we want you to be a winner.
Travel
Confidence Grows In Florida For Traveling, Despite Surge In COVID Cases
Floridians’ confidence about traveling safely has nearly doubled since the first quarter of the year despite a recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
Protected: Understanding Two Types Of Advanced Non-melanoma Skin Cancer
July 22, 2021
