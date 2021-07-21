MELBOURNE (CBSMiami/AP) – Sometimes it happens and sometimes it hits the fam.
This time it got dumped all over I-95.
On Tuesday a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a dump truck in central Florida left cow manure over a portion of Interstate 95.
The Florida Highway Patrol said in a tweet that the crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 198. Traffic was diverted until the manure was cleaned up.
No one was injured in the crash, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.