MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the past two weeks, Fort Lauderdale fire rescue units have encountered critical capacity at Broward Hospitals, meaning there’s a bed delay.

“We experience critical capacity, it means we have to go a mile or two down the road we want people to get the message: Wash your hands and wear a mask,” said Fort Lauderdale battalion chief Stephen Gollan.

People think the virus is over and it’s not.

Not over and we’re going in the wrong direction.

Memorial Health Care said the number of COVID patients nearly tripled in a month,

going from 94 to 234. Those patients are mostly unvaccinated.

The day in and day out numbers are increasing.

Memorial started limiting patient visits last week and may put in further restrictions.

The virus is not political and does not play favorites.

Jackson Memorial officials said COVID patient numbers jumped from 66 to 143 in two weeks.

“Beginning tomorrow, we are restricting patient access,” said Jackson CEO, Carlos A. Migoya.

While the number of people getting vaccinated has dwindled, demand for COVID testing is skyrocketing and rapid testing is hard to find.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other county officials urged those who were unvaccinated to get vaccinated:

“The facts are clear: the vast majority of those who end up in the hospital due to COVID are unvaccinated. In the last three weeks, the number of COVID-positive inpatients at Jackson Health System has increased 178 percent. Nearly all of them, a whopping 95 percent, are unvaccinated, and more than 40 percent are younger than age 50. The Delta variant is especially dangerous for young people, as we see a growing number of otherwise perfectly healthy patients in their 20s and 30s hospitalized with worsening symptoms.”

“We also urge our residents to wear masks around large crowds of people and particularly around those who are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Children under the age of 12 who are ineligible for the vaccine should also mask up around others.”

“For nearly a year and a half, our healthcare workers and first responders have put their lives on the line and made enormous sacrifices to protect our residents. If we can all step up and do our part once more – by getting this vaccine – we can slow the spread and prevent the variants from reversing the great progress we have already made.”