MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rallies in support of the cause of freedom in Cuba continued Tuesday in South Florida.
Two groups demonstrated with flags in hands and chants of Libertad (freedom) and Patria y Vida (Homeland and life).
A group of about 20 demonstrators gathered in downtown Miami at the Freedom Tower.
Another group gathered outside La Cubanita Cuban Cafe on East Sample Road in Pompano Beach.
The owner of the restaurant told CBS4 News they organized the protest because they felt it was important for Broward to show some solidarity too.