MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins training camp is just around the corner but this year, it’ll look and feel a lot different for both the players and the fans who come out to support the team.

That’s because the Dolphins are training in a brand new, state-of-the-art training facility built right next to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, instead of their old facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, their home for nearly the last three decades.

All of the top brass from the Dolphins organization was on hand Tuesday for the official ribbon cutting, including owner Steve Ross, head coach Brian Flores and even former legendary quarterback Dan Marino who still works with the team as a Special Advisor.

Marino said the team’s training facility has come a long way over the years.

“I was amazing. I mean think about the size of the weight room. You go back to St. Thomas, we used to have chicken wire with two by fours and little nails to hang our clothes on and it’s a lot different now. This is the way, you know, the way the world is, the way the league is and it’s awesome,” said Marino to CBS4’s Jim Berry.

WATCH: Dan Marino on Dolphins new training facility

So what would legendary football coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula think about the new facility?

“He would go crazy. He would love it,” said Marino. “But the fact that at St. Thomas, we had none of this, I mean, it was not even close, right. And we were able to do some good things there. So he would adapt and adjust and make sure that we were a good thing.”

Marino said it’s important to have the best facilities in order to attract the best players.

“There’s no doubt, if you ahave the best facilities, you know, players are going to want to want to be at the best place they can possibly, to take care of the body and win games and all that. so it’ll make a difference.”

So what’s going to attract them?

How about a “sauna, steam room, lap pool, cryotherapy, all that stuff,” said Marino. “I gotta use it all.”

Owner Steve Ross spent approximately $135 million to build the new 227,000 square foot facility which also includes an oversized indoor playground slide.

WATCH: CBS4’s Jim Berry checks out the giant slide.

The new state-of-the-art training facility is so nice, even former wide receiver O.J. McDuffie would take the field again for at least one play, in order to work out there.

Here’s his interview with Jim Berry.

The Dolphins will host 14 training camp practices that are open to the public.

The first is Saturday, July 31. Attendance is free but you must reserve tickets by clicking here.