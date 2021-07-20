FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police are looking for at least two gunmen who used high-powered rifles to shoot up an upscale apartment complex during a drive-by shooting.

Police say more than a dozen rounds were fired from two different high-powered rifles at the Bell Sunrise apartment complex located at 12 Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard across from Holiday Park and the Victoria Parc neighborhood. Until recently, it was called Satori.

Investigators believe that two people in a dark colored vehicle pulled up and began shooting.

No one was hit, but plenty were scared.

One resident, who did not want to be identified said, “I heard three gunshots then I heard, ‘zoom,’ like the sound of the bullet and I knew that something was happening and I started screaming, ‘they’re shooting.’”

That’s when she raced to the bathroom and hit the floor.

“I was scared for my life. I originally thought it was outside, like a gunfight or something, like arguing. I never thought in a million years they were shooting at our windows,” she said.

At least eight bullets were stopped by impact resistant glass but others went right through the windows.

Police are still looking for a motive and who the intended target was.

If you have information call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.