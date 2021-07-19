MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and steamy start to Monday with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Passing showers will blow in on the breeze through around midday.

Afternoon most storms will push inland and to the west coast like the past few days. Highs will climb to 90 degrees and it will feel like the upper 90s due to high humidity.

Monday night will be warm and humid with lows falling to the upper 70s and low 80s. A few showers are possible overnight.

Tuesday the rain chance increases due to more moisture and a more southerly and lighter breeze. Scattered showers and storms will be possible. Highs will remain hot in the low 90s.

Wednesday the rain chance remains high as the atmosphere remains moist and unsettled. We will likely see more showers and storms.

Late week will be hotter and more humid as highs soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits across much of South Florida. Skies may appear hazy at times Friday as Saharan dust is forecast to move near or across portions of South Florida.

This weekend will be hot with highs in the low 90s and the potential for spotty storms on Saturday and Sunday.

In the tropics, cyclone development is not expected in the next five days.