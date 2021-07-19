MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ford has issued a new recall. The automaker is recalling more than 775-thousand Ford Explorer SUV’s.
The move comes after reports of six injuries related to steering issues in the U.S. Ford says owners may have problems with the rear suspension toe link, which can lead to unusual handling or a misaligned wheel.
The recall applies to 2013 through 2017 models of the Explorer.
Ford indicated that wintry weather could be a particular concern for the impacted Explorers, especially in areas where there is a combination of cold weather, high humidity, and significant road salt use.
Ford also recalled nearly 35-thousand 2020 and 2021 F-350 Super Duty trucks and more than 40-thousand 2020 and 2021 Lincoln Aviators.
Issues with those cars have not led to any injuries.