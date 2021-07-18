MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Busloads of South Floridians traveled to our nation’s capital to attend a rally in support of the people of Cuba on Saturday.

The goal was to get the attention of President Joe Biden and lawmakers.

“President Biden, leave all politics aside and think with your heart. We need help. We are begging for help. No president should have to wait this long to make a move. You have all the power in the world to do so, please help us,” said Dariel Gonzalez.

Maribel Ramirez led the Caravan for Cuba from Miami, about 300 people driving 16 hours to be there.

“Our friends, our family, our community is dying in Cuba, so they need help. They need support from someone, that is why we are here today in Washington D.C.,” she said.

Those at the rally want freedom for the people of the island nation which has endured more than 60 years of a communist regime.

Inflation, food and medical shortages, and COVID running rampant are among the latest reasons for widespread outcry.

People in Cuba have come together to protest in ways never seen in their history, risking the consequences

In Cuba, if you express yourself, you just get killed by the government. We are here today because we need to stress that to President Biden. They really need the help right now,” said Ramirez.

Cuban Americans at the nation’s capital were hoping to use their voices for people in Cuba whose voices go unheard

“We hope it gets into people’s hearts and brings awareness to what is happening there. A lot of people do not know what is happening there. We want awareness and we want solutions. We don’t just want talk anymore. We want solutions,” said Indira Delamo.