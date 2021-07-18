MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat have announced their 2021-22 preseason home schedule with all three games being played at the FTX Arena, formerly AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Heat will start their preseason against the Atlanta Hawks on October 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Next up, they’ll take on the Charlotte Hornets on October 11th at 7:30 p.m.

They’ll complete the home schedule against the Boston Celtics on October 15 at 8 p.m.

Game tickets for the three home games at FTX Arena will go on sale tomorrow, Monday, July 19 beginning at 12 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by logging on to HEAT.com or Ticketmaster.com.

All Miami Heat home games are mobile-only entry. Fans may access their game tickets via the Miami HEAT App, Ticketmaster.com, or the Ticketmaster App in order to gain entry to FTX Arena.

The complete preseason schedule and broadcast information will be released at a later date.