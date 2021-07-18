Jim DeFede focuses on the week’s events in South Florida, and in Cuba, in the Cuban’s people fight for freedom. Politicians have called on President Biden to do more to help the Cuban people. But what exactly does that mean?
DeFede spoke to Republican state Representative Daniel Perez about it.
“There can never be a negotiation between the United States and the Cuban regime. That’s number one. Number two is we have to continue giving the Cuban people the opportunity to have a voice. In today’s age, the only way they can have a voice is through the internet. We need to understand what’s going on on the island,” said Perez.READ MORE: Miami Beach Condo Resident Concerned About His Building After Surfside Collapse
Watch the video to find out what else he had to say.
Guest: State Rep. Daniel Perez (R) – 116th District