Jim DeFede says in the days before the Cuba crisis and the Surfside building collapse, a big story making headlines in South Florida was the wave of mass shootings and deadly gun violence.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava had just returned from her meeting on that subject at the White House when the Surfside tragedy struck.
DeFede takes a closer look at the plan to crack down on gun violence with Operation Summer Heat, as well as the program to give summer jobs to hundreds of at-risk young people, to see if they are moving forward.
Guests:
Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez
Miami-Dade Chief Community Services Officer Morris Copeland