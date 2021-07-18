  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Facing South Florida, Freddy Ramirez, Gun Violence, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Miami News

Jim DeFede says in the days before the Cuba crisis and the Surfside building collapse, a big story making headlines in South Florida was the wave of mass shootings and deadly gun violence.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava had just returned from her meeting on that subject at the White House when the Surfside tragedy struck.

DeFede takes a closer look at the plan to crack down on gun violence with Operation Summer Heat, as well as the program to give summer jobs to hundreds of at-risk young people, to see if they are moving forward.

Guests:
Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez
Miami-Dade Chief Community Services Officer Morris Copeland

