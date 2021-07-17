  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike are shut down in the area near Quail Roost Drive after a man was struck and killed by a truck early Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident which occurred at around 4 a.m.

Authorities say a gray Mercedes was traveling south on the turnpike in the area when the vehicle lost control and collided with the concrete barrier and came to a final stop blocking the roadway.

The driver of the Mercedes exited the vehicle and was walking on the roadway when he was struck by an oncoming tractor-trailer.

FHP said the man dies on the scene as a result of his injuries.

The southbound lanes will remain shut down Saturday morning.

Authorities did not identify the man who died.

