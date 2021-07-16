MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida man is accused of attacking a tourist couple staying in a northwest Miami-Dade hotel.

It happened July 10th at the Rodeway Inn at 148 NW 167th Avenue.

The man said he heard a knock on the door and when he opened it, a man charged into the room.

That man was later identified as 22-year-old Travon Smith, according to police.

Smith punched the man several times in the face, pushed him to the ground, and bit him in the neck, according to his arrest report.

The man was able to push Smith outside the room. As the two continued to struggle, the man’s wife arrived outside the hotel room and he told her to call for help.

At that point, Smith punched her in the face, grabbed her hair, and dragged her to a nearby elevator, according to the arrest report. They went to the second floor where he reportedly dragged her out of the elevator and forced her to perform a sex act on him.

He then strangled the woman to the point where she “lost her vision,” according to the arrest report.

Smith then reportedly attempted to rape the woman but was stopped when Miami-Dade police officers arrived and took him into custody.

Smith has been charged with sexual battery, felony battery, battery or assault, and kidnapping.