MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – David Grutman is a well-known owner and curator of Miami’s biggest nightclubs, but he also has a roster of restaurants frequented by a who’s who of celebrities and notables. His newest is Strawberry Moon, opened in partnership with singer and producer Pharrell Williams, located inside their Goodtime Hotel.

Grutman sat down with CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo for a recent chat amid tasty menu items and a cocktail.

“It’s your JAJA Spicy Margarita and of course it’s made with JAJA Tequila and a spicy blend of jalapeno, Cheers,” said Groot Hospitality founder David Grutman.

“We are getting started on a good note, that’s all I have to say about that,” cheered Petrillo, as she enjoyed a sip.

It’s always an adventure sitting down with Miami’s nightlife king and restaurant owner David Grutman, whose Strawberry Moon is located inside his Goodtime Hotel on Washington Avenue on Miami Beach.

The hotel and restaurant are a dream realized for Grutman who feels likes he’s back where it all began for him.

“For me, it has such a place in my heart because this is where I first moved to Miami Beach. This is the block that I went to find a bartending job when no one would hire me. This was the best block and then it became the worst block as you know, and now we’re so happy to bring it back to be one of the best blocks again,” Grutman said.

The restaurant is the second collaboration with Grutman’s Groot Hospitality with multi-talented producer, recording artist and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams.

“Being partners with Pharrell brings a different aspect, different viewpoints and I have one way of looking at things. He has a complete opposite way and together it becomes something very special,” he explained.

The design is whimsical with modern, mid-century Caribbean inspired decor designed by Ken Folk.

“There’s not a rock unturned. Everything has attention to detail and everything for us is an Instagram moment, so come here and Instagram away,” Grutman said.

Always the marketer, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, David Beckham, and Trevor Noah were spotted at the place right from the beginning.

“We want everyone to feel like they are a star in our places, as you know Lisa,” he said.

Back in the kitchen, executive chef Ian Fleischmann prepares the food and joins Lisa tableside to sample the eclectic menu.

“We’ve got elements of Mediterranean. We’ve got elements of Middle Eastern, Arabic, Israel. It’s really a mashup of all of the best elements from each different cuisine,” Fleischmann said.

Plate after plate of feel-good food that begins with Moon Bread topped with tahini butter and coarse salt.

“Life is short. Start with dessert,” said chef Fleischmann. “It’s so good. It’s insane,” said Petrillo.

They move onto chef Fleischmann’s five homemade delicious Mediterranean inspired dips before tasting the signature chicken kebabs marinated in yogurt and served with an Israeli side sauce called Amba, made from pickled mangoes.

“I love the flavor of the pickled mango,” said Petrillo.

“I can eat it for lunch every day and feel good about myself,” said Fleischmann. “It’s healthy.”

The charcoal grilled Branzino has the perfect heat and crunch as does the exotic grilled prawns marinated in Moroccan harissa.

“It’s kind of worldly. It’s not the American prawn with salt and pepper. There’s a lot going on in that dish,” said Petrillo. “So much labor, excellent dish.”

Strawberry Moon is open seven days a week for dinner and for lunch and brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

For more info: strawberrymoonmiami.com

If you’d like to try the Chicken or Prawn Kebabs at home, here is the recipe.

Chicken Kebab Ingredients

Chicken Breast-2#

Greek Yogurt-1 Cup

Dried Oregano-2 TBSP

Garlic-5 EA-Smashed

Olive Oil-1/4 Cup

Lemon Juice-1/8 Cup

White Pepper-1 TSP

Salt

Spanish Yellow Onion

Instructions

Dice all your chicken into pieces slightly larger than a bite size. Sprinkle the chicken generously with salt. (They will shrink in cooking to the perfect size.) Combine yogurt, oregano, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and white pepper. Fold chicken into yogurt mixture and let sit overnight. Cut onion into 1×1 inch petals. Place chicken and onions on skewers in alternating pattern. Grill over charcoal.

Prawn Kebab Ingredients:

Jumbo Shrimp-2#-Shelled Weight

Ground Coriander Seed-1TBSP

Ground Cumin Seed-1TSP

Sweet Paprika-1 TSP

Olive Oil-1 Cup

Lemon Zest-3 EA

Lemon Juice-3 TBSP

Garlic-3 EA

Ginger Mince-1 TSP

Salt

Sweet Peppers

Instructions