TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida Virtual School is extending a deadline to enroll kindergarten through eighth-grade students in its full-time attendance option as the 2021-22 academic year is set to begin in a matter of weeks.

Families will now have until August 13 to enroll elementary and middle-school students in full-time online courses through the virtual school.

The deadline to enroll full-time high school students fell on Friday. In a Friday news release, Florida Virtual School said it continues to receive enrollment applications at a higher-than-average rate relative to what it saw before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the 2021-22 school year, FLVS saw unprecedented enrollment growth as many families were exposed to online learning for the first time,” the news release said.

The state’s virtual school also is touting the addition of eight new course offerings, including environmental science, cybersecurity essentials, introduction to hospitality and tourism, and an Advanced Placement Capstone program.

Parents can enroll students in the virtual school’s part-time option year-round.

