NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – An engineering study will be needed on a Northwest Miami-Dade condo complex before evacuated residents can return in the wake of a partial roof collapse.

It happened on Thursday at the Lake View Garden Condominium off NW 68th Avenue and 179 Street on Thursday afternoon.

“It was determined the damage sustained was only sustained on the exterior facade of the structure and there were no injuries reported,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Erica Benitez.

There is fresh drone video, provided by Rapid Recovery Team, which shows the extensive damage to the three-story building.

WATCH DRONE VIDEO OF DAMAGE HERE:

Pieces of the roof overhang could also been seen on the ground below in video taken by Chopper 4.

One resident told CBS4 News he’s not surprised it happened.

“The building is old and there’s a lot of termites in the building, eating the building, it’s in very bad shape,” said Ignacio Cierra.

“I was joking with my aunt saying that this building was going to fall down and then, now, the roof is falling, so now it’s a very concerning situation,” added Cierra.

Miami Dade County Fire Rescue said they have investigators examining the building. Residents have been evacuated and people are being told to stay away from the area until they get an all-clear.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was briefed on the scene of the partial roof collapse and gave more information on the status of the building.

“We are all on pins and needles about this building and we know older structures have issues. This building is 47 years old. It did pass its recertification,” she said.

The Red Cross is assisting 19 families (37 individuals) with emergency aid, including financial assistance, following the partial collapse.