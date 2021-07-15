MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday marked the fifth consecutive day of South Florida rallies and demonstrations by those who support the cause of freedom in Cuba.

As Cuban Americans waved flags outside the Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana, the symphony of horns continued playing into the night, with no end in sight.

Those holding flags and attending rallies are dead set on just one thing.

“The truth is we’re looking for freedom, nothing more than freedom,” said one demonstrator.

On Thursday afternoon, hundreds rallied and marched in Hialeah, a city that’s 94 percent Cuban American.

Demonstrators have been growing increasingly frustrated with what they see as President Biden’s inaction.

“I want sanctions. harder ones!” said one demonstrator. “We voted for him, except he hasn’t said a word yet.”

On Thursday, President Biden did speak, announcing he will not reverse restrictions on remittances to Cuba for fear the communist government would fill its own coffers, while also revealing his administration is exploring ways to restore the internet to the island nation. Also, offering his own take on the communist regime.

“Cuba is, unfortunately, a failed state and repressing their citizens,” said Biden.

Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez gave his own perspective on the current state of affairs.

“It’s time to take action worldwide, nationwide. Try to help any way possible,” said Hernandez.

The sense of urgency reverberated throughout the streets of Hialeah on Thursday.

“It’s now or never.”