MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miramar Police Department is looking for a couple of suspects accused of committing a distraction burglary.
Authorities said two suspects are being sought for burglarizing an elderly woman's home and taking more than $25,000 worth of jewelry.
Police said one of the suspects posed as an FPL representative and lured the victim to her backyard. Once there, a second suspect distracted the victim while the other suspect burglarized her home.
Doorbell camera video captured one of the suspects.
Anyone with information on the identity of either suspect is urged to contact
Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.