MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have released the names of the two men who were found dead at a hotel that was the former Versace mansion on South Beach.

Miami Beach police said on Wednesday, just after 1 p.m., they received a call from housekeeping at The Villa Casa Casuarina in the 1100 block of Ocean Drive. Arriving officers and fire rescue found two men dead in one of the hotel’s suites.

The men have been identified as Adam Rashap, 31, from New Jersey, and Alexander Gros, 30, from Pennsylvania.

Both had gunshot wounds to the head.

Homicide detectives have taken over the death investigation.

Famed Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace was gunned down outside his South Beach mansion in a murder that stunned South Florida along with the rest of the world.

It was July 1997. The designer, 50, had just unlocked the gate of his home after having breakfast at the News Café on Ocean Drive when a man in his mid-twenties, serial killer Andrew Cunanan, pulled a gun and shot him twice in the back of the head.

Versace’s blood stained the coral front steps of the property after the shooting. The world-famous, part-time resident, lived in the home for five years before his murder.

The manhunt for Cunanan, once a male prostitute, made international headlines in the days that followed.

He was suspected in the murders of four other men and was already on the federal ten most wanted list at the time he shot and killed Versace.

A little more than a week after Versace’s murder, Cunanan killed himself on a shuttered houseboat about 40 blocks north of the mansion as police closed in.

At Versace’s funeral in Milan Italy a week after his death, celebrity mourners included Elton John, Georgio Armani, and Princess Diana, one month before her own death in Paris.

The mansion was sold in 2013 VM South Beach LLC which also owns the Hotel Victor next door to the former mansion.