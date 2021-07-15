MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another rally to push for freedom in Cuba is happening in Hialeah on Thursday.

Demonstrators started showing up along W. 49th St. and 12th Ave. around 3 p.m.

As in other rallies, they were chanting, “Libertad! (Freedom),” while carrying Cuban flags and signs.

“It’s every immigrant’s dream to be able to fight for their country-of-origin that’s what brings me out – show solidarity for those fighting over there because what we have here we want them to have,” says Natalie Plasencia, demonstrator.

The rally is set for 5:30 p.m. and road closures will be put in place.

Authorities said 49th Street will be closed from W. 8th Ave. to W. 20th Ave.

Law enforcement is also blocking off entrances and exits to/from the Palmetto Expressway at W. 40th St.

Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez tells CBS4 News that the time for action in Cuba is now.

“We’re sad because we know what’s happening on that island, young people disappearing, they’re killing people left and right so it’s important that we show them our support,” Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez.