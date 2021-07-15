MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A California man was arrested after he reportedly caused a disturbance on a flight from Los Angeles to Miami.
Anthony Kevin Trujillo, 27, made his first appearance Wednesday in Miami federal court. He was charged with interfering with flight crew members and attendants, according to court records. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Trujillo’s conduct became increasingly disturbing during the July 7 flight. He first claimed to smell a gas leak and then accused a fellow passenger of storing bomb parts in her socks, officials said.
Trujillo then reportedly accused a flight attendant of carrying explosive components in his bag and tried to wrestle the bag away from him.
Two air marshals on the flight attempted to calm Trujillo, but he charged down the aisle toward the front of the airplane and had to be restrained, officials said.
Trujillo was taken into custody after the plane landed at Miami International Airport.
