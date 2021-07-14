MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of Cubans took to the streets this week calling for an end to 62 years of a Castro communist regime that has suppressed the people from having basic human rights, food, medicine, or liberty.

They say they are no longer afraid and tired of the suffering.

“They have been starving for years, suffering. They are dying,” said a rally supporter.

Since the Cuban people have protested throughout the island, the government has cut the internet connection, but people are begging those on social media to share what is happening.

A video was posted on Instagram showing a woman begging the Cuban police not to shoot inside her home, but her husband was shot and taken, while her children were inside.

Social media is flooded with videos of not just police beatings, shootings, and arresting those speaking out, but now also taking in young teenagers, forcing them to go against their own people and family.

“It is disgusting,” said a second rally supporter.

In Miami, people are flooding the streets of Calle Ocho, chanting if Cuba is in the streets, so is Miami.