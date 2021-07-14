  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jennifer Correa
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida woke to drizzles and light showers Wednesday morning. For the most part, it was a calmer start to the day but with a blanket of clouds over the area.

The stormy and wet weather is transitioning to a drier pattern. With that said, spotty storms will still develop by early afternoon but Wednesday’s thunderstorms are expected to be less widespread and less intense. The cloud cover from the morning will keep temperatures from warming up too fast so forecast high temperatures will top the upper 80s by Wednesday afternoon.

An area of Saharan Dust is moving over the Bahamas and drying out the atmosphere. That drier air arrives on Thursday in South Florida and the best chance for rain will be in the form of passing showers throughout the morning hours. Also, a breezy east wind will settle in with more sunshine for Thursday afternoon. In this kind of pattern, sea breeze storms will develop far inland and on the west coast of the Sunshine State.

This is a more typical summertime pattern for South Florida and it will last into the weekend. Also, since more sunshine is expected to return starting Thursday, this will result in hotter afternoons. High temperatures will jump back into the 90s beginning Thursday.

