MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the debris gets smaller and smaller each day at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, there’s good news for people who lived in the building seeking to be compensated immediately.

A hearing was held Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Judge Michael Hanzman said he was rather pleased with how things are moving forward.

Those who went before the judge said they had already heard from some insurance companies regarding liability insurance. Three million dollars is in the bank and another $15.3 million is assured to come in.

They said they were also working on property insurance value, which was about $30 million. The insurance company said that would be paid.

Many wrongful death lawsuits are expected to be forthcoming from families who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

Judge Hanzman said he’s like to see a consolidation of the civil lawsuits, perhaps one big class-action lawsuit. It’s unknown how things will proceed with the wrongful death lawsuits.

The judge also said he’s like to see just one lawyer take the lead when it comes to the liability civil lawsuits. One of the lawyers said in court how what a difficult road ahead it’s going to be.

“This is obviously a case where there is no amount of money that could possibly be available to compensate these families for their suffering and their loss. Well, there’s no amount of money in the world that could do that,” said Hanzman.

Thursday night there will be a meeting with survivors and those families who lost loved ones to discuss the money that they will receive in the short term and the money that will be forthcoming.