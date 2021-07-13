MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Cuban Leader and Communist Party head Raul Castro took part in a high-level government meeting on the riots that shook the island over the weekend.
Castro reportedly took part in the meeting on Sunday when the protests first swept across the island nation.
During the meeting, Castro and high-ranking party members discussed the protests.
Cuba’s Communist Party newspaper described the protests as “provocations orchestrated by counterrevolutionary elements, organized and financed from the united states.”