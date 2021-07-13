MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The stormy pattern continues for South Florida on Tuesday.

In the morning, the radar was a bit calmer with only isolated showers but as the day continues a tropical wave will slide across the area triggering tropical downpours during Tuesday afternoon and evening. Plus, the ocean breeze is strong with the east wind topping 20 mph and gusting to 25 mph.

Afternoon storms may become strong with the potential for wind gusts of 45 mph or higher, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals are forecast to range between half an inch to up to 3 inches and that’s why flooding is possible during Tuesday’s stormy afternoon.

Moving into mid-week, Saharan dust will begin to sweep through South Florida on Wednesday. This drier air mass will bring down the rain chance especially on Thursday, when most storms will push inland and towards the west coast of Florida.

Also, the heat will rise on Thursday due to fewer storms and more hazy sunshine. The forecast high temperature on Tuesday will be below normal, in the mid to upper 80s. Then heating up to the 90s through the weekend with typical summertime storms.