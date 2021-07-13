MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite a warning from the Coast Guard, many people have been organizing on social media to get boat owners to sail toward Cuba.
A large group, packed plenty of supplies, started leaving Monday night from the Pelican Bay Marina in Miami off 79 Street.
"We are just bringing supplies. They are trying to create a group to take on water, food, medicine, whatever we can to take a Cuba," said Dennis Suayero. "We are just waiting for the approval so we can enter and give it to them."
If they're allowed to get close enough, they said they'll hand over all the food and water to Cubans.
However, if they can’t close enough to deliver their donations, they hope the gesture will be seen as show of support the Cuban people will take to heart.