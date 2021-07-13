PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – The Plantation Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 87-year-old John Varga.
Varga was last seen Tuesday at around 3:46 p.m. in the 13500 block of NW 7 Street. He was driving a silver 2018 Subaru with Florida tag "Z77CNE."
Police said Varga has an altered mental status, which is why he's considered endangered.
Varga stands 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and short gray hair.
It's not known what he was wearing or where he was going.
Please call Plantation PD at (954) 797-2100 if you have any information on his whereabouts.