HAPPENING NOWProtesters for freedom in Cuba block parts of Palmetto Expressway
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Missing Man, Plantation Police

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – The Plantation Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 87-year-old John Varga.

Varga was last seen Tuesday at around 3:46 p.m. in the 13500 block of NW 7 Street. He was driving a silver 2018 Subaru with Florida tag “Z77CNE.”

READ MORE: Palmetto Expressway Partially Shut Down By Demonstrators In Support Of Protests In Cuba

Police said Varga has an altered mental status, which is why he’s considered endangered.

READ MORE: ‘I Am So Proud To Be A Cuban’: Group Comes Together At Tamiami Park In Support Of Cuba

Varga stands 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and short gray hair.

It’s not known what he was wearing or where he was going.

MORE NEWS: Are The Protests In Support Of Cuba Breaking Florida’s New Anti-Riot Law?

Please call Plantation PD at (954) 797-2100 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

CBSMiami.com Team