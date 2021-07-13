MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many parents are wondering if their kids will have to show proof of COVID vaccination to attend school in the fall.
For many states, that answer is no.
At least seven states, including Florida, have enacted legislation that specifically forbids public schools from requiring vaccinations.
Most states introduced general legislation that limits requiring people to demonstrate COVID vaccination status.
And in many cases, if the laws pass, it will likely apply to schools as well.
The Centers for Disease Control is not taking a solid stance on vaccine requirements in schools.
The agency only urges schools to promote vaccination.