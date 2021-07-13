MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s Cuban American community is rallying in solidarity with the Cuban people who took to the streets over the weekend to protest the Communist leadership.

Sunday night and Monday night, they took to the streets of Little Havana, waving flags and shouting for liberty and freedom in Cuba.

“Freedom, freedom, we want Cuba to be free for once and for all,” said Sandra Balboa.

Tuesday afternoon, protesters took to the Palmetto Expressway near Coral Way and blocked traffic.

The Assembly of Cuban Resistance will hold a rally at the Cuban Memorial at Tamiami Park on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Before that, they will meet with U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez.

One of the organizers of the Tamiami Park rally said it would be historic and hoped their chants would be heard in Cuba.

Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a round table discussion about what’s happening in Cuba at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora on Coral Way.

“It’s been a long time coming, they are protesting Communist oppression, I think it’s a noble cause,” he said.

But people in Miami aren’t just rallying for freedom, they’re taking action.

Monday night, a large group packed a boat with waters, sodas, and supplies, before it headed to Cuba.

The Coast Guard cautioned about taking boats to Cuba, calling such a trip “dangerous and unforgiving.”