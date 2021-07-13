MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Late on Sunday, heavily armed police and special forces personnel regained control of the streets in Havana and other parts of Cuba.

Earlier in the day, Cuban police forcibly detained dozens of protesters. Video captured police beating demonstrators.

Images shared on social media showed protesters throwing stones at police cars and even overturning several of their vehicles.

Cuban Americans gathered in Miami’s Calle 8 to lend support to the protests.

Both the US and Cuban governments appeared stunned by the unprecedented demonstrations.

“I don’t think we’ve seen anything like this protest in a long, long time, frankly ever,” said President Joe Biden, whose administration so far has been reluctant to lift Trump-era sanctions.

Cuba woke up to empty streets following Sunday’s protests.

Biden warned the island government not to crack down on Cuban protesters.

But on Monday, at another lengthy televised government summit, President Díaz-Canel called the protesters criminal.

“They stoned the police, they damaged cars,” he said. “Behavior that is totally vulgar, totally indecent.”

Cuban government officials said Monday there had been no further protests, at the same time that they launched an internet blackout that prevented Cubans from sharing images of the first demonstrations. They also cut electricity to parts of the island.

It is uncertain how long the haunting peace will last.

Experts contend that the government may have regained control, but the underlying conditions that led Cubans to risk everything and call for change will not go away.

