MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Aspiring athletes from across South Florida got the opportunity of a lifetime Tuesday.
Over in Charles Hadley Park in Miami, community activist Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell held his first ever football camp for kids.
Dozens of NFL players came to show their support and spend the day teaching the children lessons both on and off the field. Uncle Luke said it's his way of honoring his community.
"It feels good to be giving back to the community," he said.
Uncle Luke said he hopes to continue doing the annual football events, bringing everyone together for a day of fun and life lessons.