MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A wet day in South Florida created a hectic start to the week for many on the roads and sidewalks.
"It's Florida, welcome to the Sunshine state," says Giuliana Meloni, who lives in Miami Beach.
It was anything but sun on Monday from Miami to Hollywood where there was heavy rain for much of the day.
Monday’s storms left some serious flooding on Miami Beach near 30th and Collins, which created an even bigger traffic headache.
Just north in Surfside, crews working the collapse site could be seen walking through torrential downpours.
A team of CBS4 photojournalists also captured in Bal Harbour and out to the west in Doral.
WEB EXTRA: A Look At The Rainfall Levels Across South Florida
Chopper4 was flying high above in Broward County and hovered over some minor flooding in Ft. Lauderdale along Andrews Ave.
Near Sunrise Blvd. and Avenue of the Americas, traffic lights were out, and cops were in the area.
“I’ve got a pair of shoes, pair of clothes always in my bag,” says Meloni.
Meloni, who gets around on her scooter, doesn’t get much protection from the elements, which leaves her with one choice when the weather gets nasty.
"Just wait until it stops, that's it," says Meloni.
The weather also impacted Miami International Airport, where there was one cancelled arriving flight, five delayed arrivals and two delayed departures.