MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A doctor who lives in Florida has been arrested in connection to the deadly attack on Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

Police said Dr. Christian Emmanuel Sanon was one of the masterminds. They said he arrived in Haiti last month on a private jet with “political motives.”

The attackers reportedly were only supposed to arrest Moïse and then install Sanon as president.

Police said they obtained the information from several suspects they’ve arrested and interrogated.

The White House has sent a team to Haiti to provide assistance. The delegation includes experts from the National Security Council, the State Department, and the Department of Homeland Security.

They will meet with Haitian government leaders to learn more about their needs and then brief President Joe Biden on their return.

A Pentagon spokesman said they are also reviewing a request to send hundreds of U.S. troops to Haiti.