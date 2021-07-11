MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Emotion, hugs and cheers rang out Saturday to thank all involved in the rescue operation – from Task Force One and Two as well those who came from near and far to lend a hand.

“I’m incredibly appreciative of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Pompano Beach Pembroke Pines, Davie, Plantation, all of you Indians,” said one speaker to the crowd of first responders.

Special recognition was given to the Israeli team as Mayor Daniella Levine Cava gave them the key to the city. Two of their colonels were also made honorary members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

“We’re a family, we forged here a relationship,” said Israel Consulate General Revital Malca.

Malca added seeing emergency responders from all across the world standing side by side to complete the common task of rescuing anyone from the rubble created a bond among them that cannot be broken.

“This operation’s name in Israel is called ‘Held A Hand To Your Brother’ This proves that the Israeli United States relations are beyond political,” Malca said.

The recognition of the Israeli delegation comes on their last day helping with the effort, as the group is set to fly home Sunday.

The appreciation event for first responders was followed by a solidarity walk with family and loved ones involved in the collapse.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed fatalities was 90.

“I want to honor everybody who has worked so tirelessly and we honor you I honor you and I’m so incredibly proud to be standing with the giants here,” added Mayor Levine Cava.