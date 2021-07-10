MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The summer rains are helping mosquitoes reproduce and no matter how many foggers or sprays you use, it seems they are impervious to it.

What do you do, let them bite you? Other than wearing long sleeves and long pants, it seems like there is nothing you can do.

“Mosquitoes love me and I don’t even want to go out to my own backyard in the summertime,” said Kendall resident Karen Gillespie.

“Even if I spray myself, they’ll find that one spot I missed and they will get me,” she adds.

The rain and higher temperatures always mean increased activity by the bloodsuckers.

They seem to be everywhere and invariably, they love hanging outside your front door. Just waiting and lurking for that perfect opportunity to make it inside your home.

Is there anything more annoying than hearing the zooming in your ear, right as you are about to fall asleep?

As the Dalai Lama, highest spiritual leader of Tibet, once said, “If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.”

As it turns out, there is something you can do. By now, 311 should be on your speed-dial as one of your favorite numbers.

If you are experiencing mosquito problems, call 3-1-1 in Miami-Dade to request spraying in your neighborhood or click here for more information about Drain and Cover. You can also call (305) 592-1186.

In Broward, you can also call 3-1-1, fill out a Mosquito Service Request Form online or call (954) 765-4062.

To protect yourself from mosquito bites, health officials urge you to cover exposed skin as much as possible when outdoors, and wear a mosquito repellent that contains DEET.

Mosquitoes that carry viruses can bite indoors and during the day, so it’s advisable to keep doors and windows closed.

William Petrie, Director of Miami-Dade Mosquito Control, recently told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that “temperatures are part of this but it is mainly the rainfall. Mosquitos need rain to reproduce.”

CBS4 recently followed a Broward Mosquito Control worker in Cooper City as he collected samples of mosquito larvae. He demonstrated how he was collecting larvae in vials and scoured the neighborhood for pools of standing water.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to survey their property frequently to remove any standing water in common mosquito habitats such as buckets, tires, planters, birdbaths, fountains, children’s toys, and pet bowls.

Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control officials have seen an increase in calls about the annoying bloodsuckers.

By reducing the number of mosquito habitats, you’re also reducing the likelihood of mosquito breeding, being bitten by mosquitoes, and potentially contracting diseases.