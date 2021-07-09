TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – The Florida Aquarium is trying to determine what led to the death of seven African penguins.
Initial necropsy results were inconclusive, but the Tampa facility’s veterinary team is conducting further medical tests and evaluations to determine a possible cause. The Florida Aquarium’s remaining penguins are receiving around-the-clock observation and care, officials said.READ MORE: Tropical Storm Elsa: Heavy Rain Spreading Across Long Island, Northeastern States
“It’s never easy to communicate the loss of a species ambassador, especially one as iconic as our African penguins,” aquarium spokeswoman Dale Wolbrink said in a statement. “The Florida Aquarium will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to understand this tragic course of events. Unfortunately, we may never know the cause of death.”READ MORE: Zaila Avant-garde Made History With Win At 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee In Florida
The African penguin colony has lived at The Florida Aquarium since 2006.MORE NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis Parts Ways With Donald Trump In Response To Surfside Tragedy
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)